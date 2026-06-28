‘Ship has sailed’ - Why Man Utd will not be signing Victor Osimhen amid ‘huge money’ transfer links to Galatasaray’s prolific Nigeria international striker

For years, the prospect of Osimhen leading the line at Old Trafford has been a recurring dream for the United faithful. However, that dream appears to have reached its conclusion. The 27-year-old has continued to dominate in the Super Lig, but the combined cost of a transfer fee and his astronomical salary - bolstered by significant tax breaks in Turkey - has priced him out of a move to the Premier League giants.

Despite the Nigerian striker's consistent goalscoring form for Galatasaray, Manchester Evening News writer Tyrone Marshall believes the "ship has sailed" on a potential move to United. The financial reality of requiring a massive fee to secure him, combined with the huge wages he currently commands thanks to Turkey's favorable tax system for high earners, makes the deal unfeasible. Even as United look for attacking reinforcements, the monumental valuation of the former Napoli star remains a barrier they are unwilling to cross.







