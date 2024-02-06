Why Man City's deal for Girona's City Group-owned star Savinho may not be so straightforward as internal transfer draws Premier League scrutiny - explained

Peter McVitie
Savio GironaGetty
Manchester CityPremier LeagueTransfersGironaTroyes

Manchester City’s imminent deal for winger Savinho is under scrutiny by the Premier League as they are set to sign him from an affiliated club.

  • City expected to sign Savinho
  • Forward owned by CFG club Troyes
  • Premier League to evaluate deal

