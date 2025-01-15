Why Jaedyn Shaw's trade to North Carolina Courage is the right move at the right time for NWSL, USWNT star

Following in the footsteps of Lynn Williams, Jessica McDonald and Crystal Dunn, Shaw joins Courage as next big star

Where would one of the most promising stars in the NWSL go if they could play anywhere?

Jaedyn Shaw, the USWNT forward and one of the best young talents to come through the U.S. soccer system, had her eye on one club in particular. While many would assume Shaw would target the best club or the most popular franchise, that wasn't the case. Shaw's destination of choice? North Carolina.

The San Diego Wave this week completed the trade of Shaw to the North Carolina Courage, one of the NWSL's longest standing clubs, but not specifically known for being the "best" or even contending in the past few years for an NWSL Shield or Championship. In fact, the last time the Courage won an NWSL championship was 2019, the same year they also won the Shield.

From 2017-2019, the Courage were the top of the league standings and were successful because of the scoring power that was Lynn Williams. Perhaps Shaw sees similar potential for herself with the Courage - not to mention that the club is certainly in need of some attacking players to complement Ashley Sanchez and Brazilian international Kerolin.

Under the new NWSL collective bargaining agreement, players have the ability to request a trade, and must approve any deal. It has been widely reported that Shaw had asked to be dealt, and clearly agreed with the move to the Courage. INDIVISA looks at four reasons why Shaw's move to North Carolina is a great step for her professional career.