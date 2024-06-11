Six reasons why England WON'T win Euro 2024: From defensive deficiencies to Gareth Southgate's cowardly conservatism

The Three Lions are many bookmakers' favourites to triumph in Germany - but they have some serious flaws

Is this it, then? Is football finally coming 'home'? Are England about to end 58 years of hurt by returning from Germany next month with the Henri Delaunay trophy? The draw and the odds are certainly in their favour.

England are most bookmakers' favourites to win this summer's European Championship, just ahead of World Cup runners-up France, hosts Germany and 2016 winners Portugal in the pecking order. It's easy to understand why, too, given the Three Lions have a cracking collection of creative talents, as well as a prolific striker in Harry Kane.

However, Gareth Southgate and his squad are not without their flaws. Indeed, for all of the usual optimism surrounding England ahead of a major international tournament, many of the failings that prevented them from winning Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup have not gone away.

Below, GOAL outlines why the Three Lions WILL NOT triumph in Germany...