Why Chelsea sensation Estevao has been left out of squad for Premier League clash with West Ham

Chelsea are without Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian for Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues return to action after a win away at Napoli in midweek in the Champions League that sealed automatic qualification to the knockout phase. Liam Rosenior has made seven changes to his team for the visit of the Hammers.

  • Why is Estevao missing for Chelsea?

    Estevao has been left out of the squad for the game by Rosenior for personal reasons and has flown back to Brazil, according to Dom Smith for Standard Sport. The youngster's absence will be a blow as he shone last time out in the Premier League, grabbing a goal and an assist in the win over Crystal Palace. Rosenior has rung the changes for the visit of the Hammers, with Cole Palmer back in the starting XI after an impressive cameo against Napoli. There are also starts for Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, Benoît Badiashile, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

