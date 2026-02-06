Goal.com
Why Casemiro 'thanked' Michael Carrick after replacing Ruben Amorim as Man Utd boss as Red Devils hunt down Champions League spot

Casemiro is among the many Manchester United players whose performances have markedly improved under new head coach Michael Carrick and the Brazilian has shown his gratitude to the former Red Devils midfielder. Casemiro was already a first-team regular when Ruben Amorim was sacked in January although he had to fight to win his place back in the Portuguese's plans after falling down the pecking order.

    Casemiro's resurgence continues

    Amorim was not shy in reminding Casemiro that he was "even behind Toby Collyer" in the list of his favoured midfielders but he turned things around in 2025, playing a big role in United reaching the Europa League final. Still, Casemiro found himself exposed on occasion as part of Amorim's rigid 3-4-3 formation, which meant he was the only holding midfielder and was often left alone as Bruno Fernandes tried to help the team attack. 

    Carrick has restored Kobbie Mainoo to the midfield and put Fernandes further forward in attack, giving Casemiro more support. And it has led to some of the Brazilian's best performances in his four years as a United player. Indeed, he was so dominant in the recent win over Fulham that Jamie Carragher rowed back on his famously brutal assessment two years previously that "the football has left him". 

    Going out on a high

    Casemiro is in the final year of his contract with United and last month he confirmed that he will be leaving the club in the summer although he pledged to give everything in his final few months. He said: "It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed."

    The Brazilian is living up to those words. Carrick said: "I deeply respect what he does and his daily work ethic. The determination and drive he has - you can only achieve so much with those qualities. He is eager to finish the season strongly."

    And Carragher, his mouth full of humble pie, added: "He's going out on a high. He's been fantastic this season, so he'll be remembered really well as well. I think the middle part of his time at Manchester United was a little bit of a struggle for him. But there's no doubt he's bounced back. And it is now fair to say the football has not left him, considering what he's producing this season in the Premier League. So Casemiro is well within his rights to, if he wants to come back at me and say, leave the punditry before the punditry's left you."

    Showing gratitude to Carrick

    While players like Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire have praised Carrick's impact in post-match interviews, Casemiro decided to show his gratitude to the coach in private. According to The Athletic, Casemiro thanked Carrick after his first three games and said that he was 'feeling like a footballer again'. Casemiro is reportedly a player who has always placed a high value on the need to be respected and his words to Carrick suggest that he did not feel that way under Amorim, even though he ended up winning the Portuguese coach over in the end.

    Man Utd targeting fourth straight win

    Helped by Casemiro, United are on a three-game winning streak under Carrick, something they only managed once in 14 months under Amorim. They will be hoping to extend that run when they host an injury-stricken Tottenham on Saturday to continue their push for a top-four finish and to qualify for the Champions League.

    Casemiro, a five-time winner of Europe's top competition with Real Madrid, was signed for United in 2022 precisely for that reason and he secured the objective in his first campaign, which he has since claimed is his best ever on an individual level. The Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the last two seasons and their absence has hit their commercial income. Getting back amongst the creme-de-la-creme of continental football is fundamental to United's objectives and Casemiro will play a massive role in their bid to do so.

