‘Don’t shake when they see money’ - Why Bayern Munich are not afraid of Michael Olise transfer bids as future prediction is made by ex-France international

Having posted remarkable numbers on the goal contributions front last season, Olise played a prominent role for Les Bleus in their run to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. It was during that tournament that talk of a potential switch to Spain intensified.

La Liga giants Real are famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment policy, and are said to be of the opinion that a 24-year-old forward catching the eye in Germany would tick that box. There was talk at one stage of a record-setting €223 million (£192m/$259m) bid being considered - which would have trumped Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

No offer was tabled, with the Blancos instead turning their attention to Ivorian winger Yan Diomande. There is now no immediate spot for Olise to fill at Santiago Bernabeu. That is not to say that future approaches will not be made, or that the former Reading and Crystal Palace star will not be presented with opportunities to grace the Premier League again at some point.