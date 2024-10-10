‘We’ll know when he’s 30’ – Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal can’t be compared to Lionel Messi for another 13 years

Getty/GOALChris Burton‘We’ll know when he’s 30’ – Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal can’t be compared to Lionel Messi for another 13 yearsL. YamalL. MessiBarcelonaSpainLaLigaFormer Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff says comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi cannot be made for another 13 years.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoungster made senior breakthrough at 15Has rewritten the history books since thenBeing likened to Argentine all-time greatFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below