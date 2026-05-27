‘You have to fail’ - Why Arsenal are better placed to win the Champions League in 2026 as Jack Wilshere sees Premier League kings ahead of schedule

Arsenal have finally ended their 22-year wait for a league title, securing the trophy before a final-day clash with Crystal Palace. According to Wilshere, who spent time coaching within the club’s Hale End academy, this obsession with the Premier League was the driving force behind everything at the Emirates Stadium this season.

“Now that the Premier League is over the line, I know that the Premier League was the one. I know that Mikel wanted that. I know that the boys wanted that,” Wilshere told TNT Sports. “I was there two years ago with the 18s and all the work was around that, and they finally got that. Champions League was probably a target of theirs, but maybe a little bit later down the line, but the team has been outstanding.”