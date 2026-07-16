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White House confirms President Donald Trump will attend World Cup final between Argentina and Spain
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Confirmed
President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the White House confirmed Thursday afternoon.
It will be the first match Trump has attended during the tournament, despite repeatedly expressing his support for soccer and playing a visible role in preparations for the competition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has already confirmed that Trump will join him in presenting the trophy to the winning team.
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A World Cup tradition
Trump’s attendance follows a long tradition of heads of state appearing at World Cup finals, particularly when their country is hosting the tournament.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took part in the presentation ceremony after Argentina’s win in 2022, placing a traditional bisht on Lionel Messi before Infantino handed him the trophy. Russian president Vladimir Putin was similarly present as France received its medals and lifted the trophy in Moscow in 2018.
Infantino confirmed in June that Trump would be involved in this year’s presentation ceremony.
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Club World Cup precedent
Trump’s appearance comes just over a year after he took center stage at the FIFA Club World Cup final, presenting Chelsea with the trophy before remaining on the podium for the team’s celebrations.
Chelsea knew Trump would hand over the trophy but were reportedly unaware that he would stay on stage for the lift. Chelsea star Cole Palmer later admitted that Trump’s continued presence had left the players confused.
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Balogun and Trump
Trump has a well-documented relationship with Infantino, who presented him with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025.
Yet, those close ties became the focus of recent controversy after Folarin Balogun was sent off with a debatable red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. While FIFA has a no-appeal rule for red cards issued during World Cup matches, the American striker's ban was suspended for a year by the governing body. On the same day of the decision, Trump revealed he asked FIFA to review the decision. Despite his comments, FIFA maintains their decision to suspend Balogun's red card was impartial and isn't uncommon in the sport.
Trump has not attended a match at this World Cup, even as several members of his administration have appeared throughout the tournament. He is also scheduled to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower on Friday before heading to the final at New York/New Jersey Stadium two days later.
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