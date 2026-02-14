When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire? Portugal boss Roberto Martinez explains why CR7's playing career could go 'on and on and on'

Martinez was also asked what it's like to manage the Portuguese GOAT, and he responded: "Very easy, because of his high standards, his expectations of how the work should be done and his commitment to the game. He truly is an example of what you should do to represent Portugal and the national team. And now he's adapted, obviously, after 21 years in the national team - he's adjusted.

The coach has come in for some criticism for continuing to call on Ronaldo, but he defended that decision as he added: "He's a goal-scorer, he's an important player for us, and it's the player that he is now that is important for me. As a national team coach, a player that has scored 25 goals in the last 30 international games... it's not that he's playing because of what he's done in the past, it's what he's done now."