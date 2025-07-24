Revealed: When Viktor Gyokeres is set to finally complete Arsenal deal as Sporting CP ace prepares to join pre-season tour

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish striker expected in London on Friday to finalise his move from Sporting CP. The Gunners have agreed a £63.8 million (€73.5m) deal and plan to integrate him into their pre-season tour in Singapore. Mikel Arteta is finally set to land his top attacking target for this summer.

Arsenal agree £63.8m deal for Viktor Gyokeres

Striker to finalise move in London on Friday

Swedish star to join Arsenal's pre-season tour