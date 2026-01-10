Getty Images Sport
What next for Karim Benzema? Update on Real Madrid legend's future as Al-Ittihad contract ticks down in Saudi Arabia
Al-Ittihad believe Benzema wants to stay
Planes was speaking with Spanish newspaper ABC. When asked about the future of the former Ballon D'or winner, Al-Ittihad's sporting director suggested Benzema wants to extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.
That conflicts reporting in December that suggested Benzema was prepared to leave the club once his contract expires in the summer. French outlet Foot Mercato reported that the 38-year-old had not agreed to a new deal, despite other outlets suggesting he had already agreed new terms with Al-Ittihad.
Planes and Benzema's comments on the player's future
When asked about Benzema's future, Planes said: "He wants to stay, he's keen to continue in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Ittihad. He's seen that there's a serious project there with good players.”
While Planes seemed confident in retaining his star man's services, Benzema's public comments on his future were non-committal.
In December, Benzema refused to be drawn on questions over the end of his contact, instead suggesting he was purely focused on performing on the pitch for the remainder of his deal. “I’m really focused on what I’m doing, whether it’s for these last six months or for after if I extend my contract. Some people are better placed to talk about all that.”
“Right now, I have six months left on my contract. So, I’m completely focused on football.”
Benzema excelling on the pitch for Al-Ittihad
Benzema's form on the pitch suggests he's more than capable of doing a job for the club beyond the end of the 2026 season. The 38-year-old striker bagged a 22-minute hat trick in a 4-0 drubbing of Al-Kholood on Friday night. With 15 goals in 17 appearances this term, suggestions that he could make a sensational return to the France national setup ahead of the 2026 World Cup cannot be disregarded either. The player himself suggested he would be ready, should Didier Deschamps give him a call.
"I’m a football player. So, I play football. When they call me, I come, I play," he said. "I have goals in my head. I love football and I love winning. I like trophies. That’s what matters most to me. There, I am in my club. If I am called to the national team, I come to play football. And it stops there."
Despite everything that has happened, the idea of refusing a World Cup return holds no truth for him.
"It’s not a story of no longer wanting to come back to the French team," he said. "But we have to ask ourselves the question: what am I coming to do with the French team? We are talking about a World Cup. Obviously, these are not things where you have to say: 'No, I don’t want to.' Because it’s a lie to say: 'No, I don’t want to play in a World Cup'."
What next for Benzema?
Whatever the future holds, it seems the ex-Lyon and Real Madrid man is staying true to his word, giving Al-Ittihad everything he has for the remainder of his existing deal. The SPL's reigning champs currently sit nine points off the top of the SPL table, but are well placed to qualify from the AFC Champions Cup group stage.
