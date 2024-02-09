This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Welcome to Wrexham season 3: Release date, how to watch & everything you need to know

Ryan Kelly
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 2023Getty
WrexhamTV Guide & StreamingLeague Two

Here's everything we know about the new season of Welcome to Wrexham.

The story of Welsh soccer club Wrexham continues to captivate viewers across the world as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt to make miracles by steering the team to glory.

Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu
Watch now

Seasons one and two were massive hits, earning mostly positive reviews among critics, with the acting duo helping to conjure moments of history in north Wales.

Here, GOAL brings you everything we know so far about Welcome to Wrexham season three, including when it is released, how to watch and more.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks