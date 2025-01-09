'We've got great goalkeepers in this country' - Emma Hayes optimistic about Alyssa Naeher's successor with No. 1 USWNT keeper position up for grabs

When Emma Hayes took the job as U.S. women's national team coach, she had fewer than 80 days to prepare a team for the Paris Olympics. Now, without a major tournament in two years to plan for, it would seem that Hayes has some time to experiment explore options with her team.
But when you're bringing in a new wave of players, rebooting the youth national team system, working to activate conventions and education, all while simultaneously holding the title as the No. 1 team in the world, there's hardly time.
Hayes spoke to reporters following the January camp roster announcement this week, and the hottest ticket item was clear: who will take on the starting keeper role.
On Nov. 25, 2024, Naeher, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, announced her retirement from international soccer. What was already a difficult year for USWNT fans in terms of legends leaving - including the retirements of Kelley O'Hara and Alex Morgan - took yet another turn. Naeher, who went out in style against the Netherlands in December, left the USWNT as the only keeper in women’s soccer history to earn a shutout in a World Cup Final and an Olympic gold medal game.
Hayes has spoken about Naeher's impact and talent, but has a plan in place to determine the next American keeper. She said that she'd "like to see at least three others to be in a position to say, 'OK, where are we in that group of six?' "
INDIVISA looks at the seven prospects on Hayes' radar ahead of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.