'We've got a lot of really good quality goalkeepers' - Time is on Emma Hayes' side as she determines Alyssa Naeher's successor for USWNT

Ahead the USWNT's pair of friendlies against Brazil, Hayes still looking to find Naeher's replacement in goal

Emma Hayes hasn't shied away from questions about the goalkeeper position for the USWNT, especially after longtime No. 1 Alyssa Naeher retired last year. That said, Hayes is in no rush to find an immediate starter, and has been playing different keepers in each game since Naeher's last match.

At the SheBelieves Cup, Houston Dash's Jane Campbell played in net for the USWNT's games against Colombia and Japan. Utah Royals' Mandy McGlynn earned the cap against Australia in the same tournament.

On Tuesday, Hayes named the roster for the upcoming April friendlies, and three goalkeepers were called up: Campbell, McGlynn and Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Angel City's Angelina Anderson was also named as a training player to the roster.

When the USWNT face Brazil on April 5 and 8, who will earn the start? Will we see Tullis-Joyce?

INDIVISA takes a look.