'We need him!' - Pedri sends emotional support to 'brother' Ronald Araujo amid 'spiritual' break in Israel as Barcelona star tells defender to forget 'mistakes'

When asked about Araujo’s current situation, the Spanish international revealed the personal connection he has with Araujo.

"It is not an easy topic," Pedri admitted to TNT Sports. "I want to give him all the encouragement in the world, I already spoke with him in private. He is one more of the family, we love him very much and we need him both on and off the pitch."

Araujo has faced intense scrutiny this season, often being made the scapegoat for defensive frailties. The pressure reached a boiling point recently, contributing to his decision to step away, but Pedri urged his friend to let go of any guilt he might be carrying, insisting that imperfection is part of the game and life.

"These are things that happen; there are errors inside and outside the pitch," Pedri explained. "We all make mistakes and we need him because, for me, he is a brother. I love him very much and I wish for him to be with us as soon as possible, when he is well."

