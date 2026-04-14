Of the players mentioned by Kovac, Reus and Sancho were the last two to depart BVB. Club icon Reus, who had already played for Borussia in his youth, was not offered a new contract in 2024 and moved to Los Angeles Galaxy in the USA. Sancho had once made the leap to becoming an international superstar in Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 and had returned to Westphalia on a six-month loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season.

In recent weeks, BVB supporters have grown increasingly optimistic about welcoming Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park, and Ruhr Nachrichten reports that club officials now believe the winger can fit into Kovac’s system. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, where he has recently shown improved form, Sancho will be available on a free transfer when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of June. BVB are reportedly prepared to offer him a salary of up to €7 million per year to return to the club.