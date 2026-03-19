'We have the quality' - Vitor Pereira delighted as Nottingham Forest progress in Europa League ahead of Spurs six-pointer

With a massive Premier League relegation battle against Tottenham looming on Sunday, Pereira made the bold decision to make nine changes to his starting line-up. Despite the heavy rotation, the Forest boss was adamant that his team showed exactly why they belong on the European stage. Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, the manager highlighted the importance of managing his squad's fitness during a congested fixture list.

“We are very happy and we proved we came here to compete. We have good players, talented players. We played fantastic in the first half,” Pereira said. “I’m very happy because we did everything, tried everything and I have a chance to balance the energy of the players to prepare the next game. Fantastic. I started to do the subs not because we were playing in a bad way, but to balance the energy and to be ready for Sunday.”







