'We don't know who will win' - Thrilling Serie A title race excites former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini
Giorgio Chiellini is excited by the thrilling nature of the Serie A this season, with numerous teams in contention.
- Serie A title race for the 2024/25 season seems to be heading for a thrilling finish.
- Chiellini is rooting for Juventus, his former team.
- The Italian also praised Qatar's hosting capabilities ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.