Chiellini 2023 MLS CupGetty Images
Rahul Bali

'We don't know who will win' - Thrilling Serie A title race excites former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini

Serie AG. Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini is excited by the thrilling nature of the Serie A this season, with numerous teams in contention.

  • Serie A title race for the 2024/25 season seems to be heading for a thrilling finish.
  • Chiellini is rooting for Juventus, his former team.
  • The Italian also praised Qatar's hosting capabilities ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
