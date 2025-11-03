'We don't have anyone handing us millions' - Bayern Munich boss defends transfer policy after 'record year' as German giants look to keep up with Premier League finances

Bayern are thriving both on and off the pitch. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen used the club’s annual general meeting to send a message to Europe’s financial heavyweights as he stressed Bayern will not compromise its principles.

The German giants reported a record turnover of €978.3 million, marking a 2.8 per cent rise from last year’s €951.5 million, while achieving a pre-tax profit of €42.5 million and a net profit of €27.1 million. Even with increased player wages and infrastructure spending, Bayern’s balance sheet remains among the healthiest in Europe. Dreesen stressed that the club could have achieved an even higher profit if not for continued investments in sporting success:

“Without investments, we could have delivered another record profit. But we want maximum sporting success, not maximum economic profit.”

This further underpins Bayern's model which focuses on sustainable growth, not extravagant risk. “Economically, despite all the naysayers, we have once again achieved a record year,” Dreesen added.