'We do not produce players like this' - USMNT legend Tim Howard praises Gio Reyna as rare talent ahead of November friendlies
Howard identifies Reyna as special talent
Howard emphasized that Reyna possesses qualities rarely seen in American soccer, describing him as a "generational talent" with technical skills that differentiate him from the country's traditional player profile. The former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper noted that while the United States has historically produced physically robust players, strong defenders, reliable goalkeepers, and hardworking strikers, Reyna represents something entirely different.
“I’m a fan of Gio because I have my eyes wide open about who U.S. Soccer is. And like I said to you before, time and time again, we do not produce players like this. Whether they reach their full potential or not, we don’t produce players like this," Howard said on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast. "We’ve had, and I mentioned on this show, we’ve had Todd Ramos, we’ve had Claudio Reyna, we’ve had you [Landon Donovan], we’ve had Clint [Dempsey], we’ve had Christian [Pulisic], right?
“That’s five, I might be missing one or two, but the people who are generational talents, we don’t have those players. We’ve got robust players, we’ve got good center backs, we’ve got good goalkeepers, and even had good strikers. We don’t produce that type of player, and he is one of those players.”
Howard maintains optimism for Reyna
Howard remains hopeful that Reyna can overcome his challenges and fulfill his potential with the national team. The veteran of three World Cups emphasized that he continues to believe in Reyna's ability to find his place within Pochettino's system and make a significant impact as the team builds toward the 2026 World Cup on home soil.
“I still hold out hope that he can find the form with the USMNT and that he can find the place,” Howard said. “Because you know, and I know that it’s tough to take the ball in big moments. When the lights are shining bright and you’re the underdog and the world is watching it’s tough to take the ball in tight spots and tough moments, and I think he has the ability to do that and I can’t say that about many players.”
Technical brilliance remains evident
Despite signing for Borussia Monchengladbach this summer from Borussia Dortmund in a bid to get more game time, Reyna has struggled for consistency. The 22-year-old has made only six appearances for the Bundesliga side out of their 10 league games, but has only played a combined total of 146 minutes in those appearances. Injuries have played a role in that, alongside the club’s lack of form and the fact that they have been managing his minutes, trying to get Reyna back up to full fitness.
November friendlies offer platform for midfielder
The upcoming matches against South American opposition represent an important opportunity for Reyna to strengthen his position in Pochettino's plans, especially with other players missing in action.
