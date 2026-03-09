Wayne Rooney reveals Wrexham game was best he's seen since retiring - even topping seven-goal Inter-Barcelona Champions League semi-final epic

Rooney, who was present at the Racecourse Ground, was impressed by the match. He compared it to the game between Inter and Barcelona in last season's Champions League semi-final. The Nerazzurri defeated the Blaugrana 4-3, securing a 7-6 aggregate victory. The match was dubbed by many as the greatest Champions League fixture of all time.

"Do you know what? I think it's (Wrexham's defeat to Chelsea) the most I've enjoyed the game of football since I stopped playing," Rooney told BBC Sport. "Just the atmosphere, the fans. We had to walk through the fans quite a bit to get the pitch out and stuff and the fans were great. It's probably the first time I've been to a stadium and not been given any stick as well, so... Yeah, that was nice, but not just the atmosphere, the game. I thought it was a really good game. Wrexham were excellent."

"My favourite game since I stopped playing was Barcelona Inter. It was the semi-final last year and this one's took over. I really enjoyed it."