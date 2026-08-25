Wayne Rooney urges Michael Carrick to drop two Manchester United stars against Ipswich

Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney called for Carrick to make ruthless decisions after Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City. The club have controlled 71 per cent of the possession but struggled to create meaningful chances.

Rooney believes the tactical setup is only part of the issue, stating: "I think players need to take responsibility on the pitch because when you play against a Hull City or Ipswich, the next game, you can set up however you want to set up and a lot of the time it’s decisions." He stressed that on-pitch choices ultimately dictate the result.