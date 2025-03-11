Wayne Rooney & Tyson Fury to co-manage England! Soccer Aid confirm dream coaching duo with Man Utd legend & ex-boxing world heavyweight champion also set to PLAY in 2025 charity game
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and ex-boxing world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury are set to co-manage the England team at Soccer Aid 2025.
- Rooney and Fury to co-manage England
- Soccer Aid to be played on June 15 at Old Trafford
- Neville & Bonucci among star players