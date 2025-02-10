Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard urged not to give up on management despite Plymouth and Saudi failures as Alan Shearer tells Liverpool legend to follow Frank Lampard's footsteps
Alan Shearer has urged Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney not to give up on management after failures in Saudi Pro League and Championship respectively.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Shearer wants Rooney and Gerrard to continue coaching
- Plymouth sacked Rooney in December
- Al-Ettifaq parted ways with Gerrard last month