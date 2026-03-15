Who would play Wayne Rooney in MOTD movie? Man Utd legend picks Hollywood icon before getting savage Prison Break-themed response from Micah Richards

Rooney and Richards recently engaged in a fun conversation on BBC Sport about casting a fictional Match of the Day movie. The banter kicked off when Richards was asked who should portray him. While the former Manchester City defender confidently claimed Denzel Washington would be the perfect fit, Rooney quickly brought him back down to earth, bluntly suggesting the towering Bob Sapp from the comedy film The Longest Yard. This hilarious opening set the perfect tone for a highly entertaining exchange between the two popular football pundits as they brainstormed their cinematic counterparts.