Wayne Rooney predicts scoreline for HUGE Man City vs Arsenal Premier League title showdown

United legend Rooney views the upcoming clash as the definitive moment of the campaign, backing City to edge out their rivals in a tight encounter. The 40-year-old suggested that the mounting pressure of the run-in is beginning to take its toll on Mikel Arteta’s inexperienced squad.

Rooney stated on his BBC podcast: "It’s an important game and if City win if I make them favourites to win the league and if Arsenal win it it’s there’s for the taking. It probably is a title decider. I think Man City will win, 1-0. It still won’t be done if that happens but it slightly gives City the advantage."

He added: "I think it’s just the pressure of trying to win the Premier League. We know how important experience is at this stage of the season and they’ve got quite a few players who haven’t won titles so that pressure does build up. You have a couple of bad results and you start searching for answers and now they’re struggling to get out of it. I still think Arsenal have a great chance to win the league but they’re starting to show signs that they’re cracking a little bit and Man City know how to win league titles."