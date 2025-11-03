Getty/GOAL
'If he's honest with himself...' - Wayne Rooney doubles down on Virgil van Dijk criticism after Liverpool star's 'lazy' snipe
Run of defeats after big spend: Questions asked of Liverpool
After seeing a flurry of late goals help them to a faultless opening across domestic and continental competition, the reigning Premier League champions saw the wheels fall off in spectacular style when suffering six defeats through a testing run of seven fixtures. Inevitable questions were asked of whether the Reds were in danger of imploding.
Rooney is among those to have picked fault with Arne Slot’s side, having seen them struggle to replicate the consistency that carried them to the English top-flight title in 2024-25. Few could have predicted that they would wobble so spectacularly after smashing transfer records in the summer window - with historic deals being done for the likes of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.
What Van Dijk said in 'lazy' jibe at Man Utd legend Rooney
Liverpool have been accused of lacking leadership on and off the field, with experienced skipper Van Dijk falling under the microscope. He has not taken kindly to seeing his contribution questioned by the likes of Rooney.
Responding to accusations that he has not “really led” his team this season, Van Dijk said: “I didn't hear him [Rooney] last year. It doesn't hurt me. Just to come back to this particular player, obviously a legend, a big player of the game who inspired so many, I can say only positive things but I feel that comment is just I would say it's a bit of a lazy criticism.
“It's easy to blame the other players but he knows we do it together, trying to help each and every one of us to try to get out of this. Last year when things go well you don't hear that at all. It is what it is. [Pundits] have to do that job. He has an opinion and we have to deal with it. There's no hard feelings. I don't take it personally.”
Must do better: Rooney stands by comments on Van Dijk
Rooney is not about to apologise for his comments or backtrack on them. Instead, the ex-England captain maintains that Van Dijk should be demanding more himself and those around him at Anfield.
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the five-time Premier League title winner said: “Virgil van Dijk’s similar to [Mohamed] Salah, you know, over the last five years he’s been one of, if not the best defender in the world, and last year it was hard to say anything bad because they were that good, and he was that good.
“I’m sure he’ll come out and tell you, he probably hasn’t been at his best this season, if he’s honest with himself. And as captain, your job as captain if things aren’t going right, is to speak to your team-mates, call meetings with your team-mates, and that’s really what I was saying. You know, as a captain, as a leader, I’m sure he will have been doing that.
“I've got full respect for Virgil. I think he's a fantastic player. My job now as a pundit is to give my opinions on what I feel. I'm sure if you ask him or Arne Slot, he probably hasn't been as good as he has been over the last few years. That was my comment which I stick by.”
Liverpool fixtures: Real Madrid & Man City next up
Van Dijk helped Liverpool return to winning ways in their latest outing, with a welcome 2-0 victory being enjoyed when playing host to Aston Villa. That contest saw the Reds pick up their first clean sheet since September 14.
Slot’s side will be back in European action on Tuesday when taking in a glamour Champions League clash with Real Madrid, with the next international break set to be reached after a trip to old adversaries Manchester City on Sunday.
