Wayne Rooney blasts Pep Guardiola for 'strange' Kyle Walker transfer call as Man City loanee's 'importance' highlighted after Champions League collapse vs Real Madrid

Wayne Rooney slammed Pep Guardiola for his "strange" Kyle Walker transfer call after Manchester City's Champions League collapse against Real Madrid.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City conceded late to lose 3-2 vs Real

Rico Lewis struggled to keep a check on Vinicius

Rooney can't fathom Walker's loan move to AC Milan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱