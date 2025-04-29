'I shouldn't have played that game' - Wayne Rooney reveals he battled through illness in famous Man Utd Champions League win at Arsenal as he reflects on iconic Cristiano Ronaldo link-up
Wayne Rooney has revealed he was ill in Manchester United's famous 3-1 away win over Arsenal in the semi-final of the 2008-09 Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rooney and Ronaldo combined for famous counter-attack goal
- United legend missed out on after-match party
- Red Devils rolled by Guardiola's Barca in the final