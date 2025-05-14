WATCH: USMNT's Malik Tillman stars with brace in 4-1 win as PSV Eindhoven dominate Heracles

AFPSiddhant LazarWATCH: USMNT's Malik Tillman stars with brace in 4-1 win as PSV Eindhoven dominate HeraclesEredivisieM. TillmanAjaxPSV EindhovenUSAThe USMNT star delivered a masterclass performance for PSV Eindhoven, scoring twice in a commanding first half that saw them take a 4-0 leadTillman nets two clinical finishes as part of dominant PSV first-half display American showcases growing confidence with third brace of the season PSV maintain pressure in title race with comprehensive attacking display Article continues below