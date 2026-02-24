WATCH: USMNT's Johnny Cardoso scores stunner to help lead Atletico Madrid to Champions League win

After a back-and-forth first leg in Belgium that ended 3-3, the two sides faced off in Madrid on Tuesday with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line. Atleti struck first on a goal from Alexander Sorloth in the 23rd minute, but Brugge fired right back 13 minutes later via Joel Ordonez.

Cardoso, then, broke the deadlock three minutes after halftime, firing a stunning half-volley from just outside the box to give his side the advantage. The goal was Cardoso's first since joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

Sorloth then scored again in the 72nd minute before adding another in the 87th minute to seal Atleti's place in the knockout round via a 4-1 win and a 7-4 triumph on aggregate.