This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Jose Earthquakes v Portland TimbersGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Portland Timbers’ Santiago Moreno scores spectacular bicycle kick against Sporting Kansas City

Major League SoccerS. MorenoPortland Timbers

The Timbers winger delivered a Mother's Day gift to remember scoring a goal before racing into the stands to celebrate with his mother

  • Santiago Moreno nets potential Goal of the Year candidate
  • Colombian international celebrated by rushing to embrace his mother
  • Victory moves Portland Timbers to third place in Western Conference
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match