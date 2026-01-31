Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Patrick Agyemang scores ninth goal of the season as Derby County crush Bristol City 5-0 in USMNT World Cup push
Watch Agyemang's goal
Agyemang scored Derby County’s fourth goal in a dominant 5-0 win over Bristol City on Friday night in the Championship, a result that lifted Derby to sixth place in the table with 45 points and closer to the promotion spots.
Another match, another goal
Agyemang downplayed his goal, highlighting his team's performance instead.
“All of the goals were excellent today," he said.
The USMNT forward is currently in strong form, registering his ninth Championship goal of the season and continuing an impressive run with three goals in his last four appearances for Derby County.
Confident Derby can achieve big things
After the match, Agyemang highlighted the team’s unity and belief as key factors behind the result.
“I think we’re a very united team. No matter the highs and lows, we always follow what the coach tells us and we trust ourselves a lot,” Agyemang said. “Today we were able to do the job, we stuck to the plan, and I think moving forward we’re going to do big things.”
Raises hand for USMNT call-up
With consistent performances and goals in England, Agyemang is making his case to be considered by Mauricio Pochettino as the United States builds toward the upcoming World Cup on North American soil. In 12 appearances for the USMNT, the forward has scored five goals. He was a regular starter during the Gold Cup but was not included in the last FIFA international window.
