Watch out, Liverpool! Barcelona still keen on Luis Diaz transfer as Nico Williams move hits snag - with Reds winger pictured with Blaugrana star on holiday

Barcelona are keen on signing a left-winger this season as Hansi Flick has demanded another starter on the left-side with plans to shift Raphinha to the No. 10 spot. They are fully invested in striking a deal for Nico Williams, however, their deal has now hit a snag and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is re-emerging as an option for the Blaugrana.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca reignite interest in Luis Diaz

Williams deal has a hit a snag for Barca

Diaz spotted partying with Dani Olmo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱