Hall opened the scoring in the seventh minute against the Columbus Crew. He added another close-range finish in the 40th minute to put New York back in front, then completed the hat trick in the 78th, pouncing on a loose ball after a corner to score the eventual winner.
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WATCH: New York Red Bulls’ Julian Hall becomes youngest player in MLS history to score hat-trick
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Making history
Watch the moment
Check out all three goals here.
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Hall's Red Bulls career
Prior to this season, Hall scored three goals over 38 appearances between 2023-2025. He has tripled that this season.
What comes next?
Hall and the New York Red Bulls have two matches left before the World Cup, facing rivals New York City FC on May 16 and Sporting KC on May 23.