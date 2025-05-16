WATCH: Minnesota United star Kelvin Yeboah exchanges game-worn kit for fan's 1-of-1 MLS Trading Card of himself

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Minnesota United star Kelvin Yeboah exchanges game-worn kit for fan's 1-of-1 MLS Trading Card of himselfMajor League SoccerK. YeboahMinnesota UnitedThe Minnesota United forward traded his game-worn jersey for the fan's rare 1-of-1 MLS trading card featuring the Ghanaian strikerYeboah trades authentic match-worn Minnesota kit for ultra-rare 1-of-1 cardUnique collectible card features specialized autograph and match-worn jersey patchTrade occurred after the fan proposed it outside the stadiumGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below