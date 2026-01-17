WATCH: Haji Wright scores winner as Coventry City stun Leicester City 2–1 in the Championship

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard reflected on the importance of the victory, highlighting both the tactical adjustments and the mentality shown by his players to remain at the top of the Championship.

“It’s a great feeling for the group,” Lampard said. “We had to make some tactical changes off the ball, but the most important thing was overcoming the tension from the first half. We reminded the players why they are where they are - at the top of the league - because of the work they’ve put in and the quality they have.”