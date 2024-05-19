VIDEO: Ex-Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri drenched by Cagliari players after steering club to Serie A safety as Premier League title winner writes another memorable chapter in extraordinary career story
Claudio Ranieri and his Cagliari players celebrated wildly after the Serie A club staved off relegation by beating Sassuolo.
- Cagliari beat Sassuolo 2-0 in crucial clash
- Victory ensures they stay in Serie A
- Ranieri soaked by players in joyous scenes