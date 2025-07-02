Wasted Summer: What to make of Weston McKennie and Tim Weah? USMNT duo ignored as Real Madrid eliminate Juventus from Club World Cup, raising questions

GOAL looks at the status of the two U.S internationals, with neither having a say in the club's final game at the CWC

Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Juventus bowed out of the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Bianconeri falling to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 on Tuesday. And if you blinked, you wouldn't have known they were even there.

"I think it is time to rest now," Juventus manager Igor Tudor said after the game. "We will have three weeks of rest, so I don't think it [Club World Cup] will affect us in a negative way. But yes, we need to get some rest, start again, and be stronger."

During their knockout round match, McKennie logged four minutes off the bench, and Weah went as an unused as a substitute as Los Blancos beat Juve, 1-0, to advance to the quarterfinals. McKennie, who had captained Juve during their first two group stage matches, was a surprise omission from the XI. Weah, by all accounts, was not expected to be used off the bench.

The 25-year-old winger was the subject of transfer discussions to Nottingham Forest during the tournament, with the two clubs reportedly reaching an agreement. But Weah in turn rejected the terms of the deal, just one day before Juve's match against Manchester City. His future is uncertain.

Weah played 45 of a possible 360 minutes at the CWC, while McKennie logged 222 minutes and was named captain for two matches. Now, with their exit confirmed, questions beg: What can the USMNT duo take away from the tournament, if anything, and where do they stand ahead of the 2025-26 season with the club?

GOAL US takes a look at the status of the two Americans less than a year out from the 2026 World Cup.

