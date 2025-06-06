Mikel Arteta Kepa ArrizabalagaGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Another washed Chelsea reject!' - Mikel Arteta accused of turning Arsenal into 'retirement home' for Blues players as Gunners pursue Kepa Arrizabalaga

ArsenalChelseaK. ArrizabalagaFan storiesM. ArtetaPremier League

Mikel Arteta is being accused of turning Arsenal into a "retirement home" for "washed" Chelsea players, amid links to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  • Spanish goalkeeper linked with move to Emirates
  • Gunners looking to find cover for David Raya
  • Several players have swapped west for north London
