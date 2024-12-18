'I just want to help Marcus' - Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd are 'better with Rashford' as he responds to struggling forward's shock transfer revelation
Ruben Amorim insisted that Manchester United are "better with Marcus Rashford" while responding to the struggling forward's shock transfer revelation.
- Rashford hinted he is ready to leave Man Utd
- Had been left out of squad against Man City
- Amorim unwilling to give up on the forward