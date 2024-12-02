Wanda Nara calls police to evict Mauro Icardi from her Argentine home after model reports Galatasaray striker & estranged husband for allegedly threatening her
Wanda Nara reportedly called police to evict estranged husband Mauro Icardi from a luxury property in Argentina following an alleged argument.
- Couple split for good in summer of 2024
- Striker back in his homeland for knee surgery
- Had been lent property until November 25