Virgil van Dijk not a fan of World Cup hydration breaks after Netherlands' opener against Japan

Netherlands began their World Cup campaign in a goal-filled encounter in Dallas, but much of the post-match talk centred on FIFA's regulatory changes.

Under new guidelines for the 2026 tournament, hydration breaks have become a fixed feature of the matchday experience, regardless of whether a stadium is open-air or under a closed roof.

Speaking after the match, Van Dijk says he's not a fan of the mandatory nature of these breaks. The Dutch skipper voiced his concerns that the pauses in play serve the interests of broadcasters more than the athletes on the pitch, particularly when matches are played in temperature-controlled indoor arenas.