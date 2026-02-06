Virgil van Dijk reveals retirement plans as Liverpool captain is quizzed on manager & pundit roles

Speaking to another Red Devils great, Gary Neville, Van Dijk has told Sky Sports of the need for former players to be more considerate when offering their opinion on stars of today: “For me personally, I can deal with it, but I'm a bit worried for the next generation. I feel like the ex-top players have a responsibility to the new generation.

“Criticism is absolutely normal and part of the game, and I think it should stay that way. But sometimes criticism also goes into being clickbait, saying things to provoke things, and without thinking about the repercussions for a mental side of players, and especially the younger generation, who are constantly on social media. You can say, 'yeah, you shouldn't be on social media' - that's what I've mentioned [to them] loads of times.

“There is always this thing of when you play a good game, younger players check all the positive praises, but when you have a worse game, and you're getting bullied all over social media or you're getting bad criticism, it can really affect you. I've seen that in certain players in the past, and currently as well, because it's just not easy.

“It's going to get worse and worse because the platforms nowadays, with the clickbait and the headlines, everyone is on it constantly. I feel like especially the ex-pros, top players who have been through everything as well, they have this responsibility of protecting a little bit of that side as well. That's something maybe to look at.”

