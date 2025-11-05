Virgil van Dijk fires back at Wayne Rooney's 'over-the-top' criticism in awkward live TV exchange after Liverpool down Real Madrid in the Champions League

Since the Brentford defeat, Liverpool have picked up wins against both Aston Villa in the English top flight and now Real Madrid in Europe. The Reds were by far the superior team at Anfield on Tuesday night, playing Los Blancos off the park for most of the evening. Rooney was part of the punditry team for Amazon Prime's coverage, and he came face-to-face with the Liverpool skipper in the aftermath of the match.

Standing alongside the former Red Devils striker, Van Dijk said: "It is easy to say now because we won twice in a row that it helped pretty well but in a world of chaos you have to try and stay calm and take perspective of things. In that meeting the time was October, so much football to be played, so many twists and turns that can happen and I think at times the noise was a lot (said with a small smile on his face). I think it is very important to put things in perspective, keep your head down and work and get out the situation because the quality we have, that is not the issue. It is about keep working and keep going.

"If you lose four or five games in a row as a Liverpool player then it is a fair criticism, that is absolutely normal in that sense. But I think it is over the top at times as well at that point, but that is because we live in a world with so many platforms and so many people can say stuff, it will be picked up and made bigger. I think it is good that ex-players who played at the highest level who dealt with difficult moments as well puts a lot in perspective.

"I think if you watched games then I would definitely take responsibility. I think the comment that I signed my new deal and then it was like 'that is it' and I let it slide, I think that was a bit... but that's my personal opinion and we move on."