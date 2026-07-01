Virgil van Dijk emerges as shock target for Ruben Amorim's AC Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks Liverpool defender as dream signing

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have immediately shifted their focus towards strengthening their defence after officially announcing the signing of forward Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. With the massive attacking addition secured, owner Gerry Cardinale and Ibrahimovic are now concentrating entirely on securing a marquee centre-back.

Ibrahimovic has urged the board to launch an audacious bid for Van Dijk. The Italian heavyweights want to build their new defensive line around the experienced Dutchman, viewing him as the ultimate leader required to launch a bold new era under Amorim and challenge for top honours in Europe once again.



