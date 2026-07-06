Virgil van Dijk to join Christian Pulisic & Luka Modric at AC Milan? Shock Liverpool transfer rumour addressed as Dutch defender enters final year of his contract at Anfield

Rumours have begun to swirl suggesting that Van Dijk could be headed for the San Siro to link up with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric.

Reports in Italy indicate that new AC Milan manager Amorim views the Dutch international as a priority transfer target to reinforce the Milan backline. The prospect of losing the foundational piece of their modern success would have been unthinkable just a year ago, but the landscape at Anfield has shifted dramatically.

Despite the noise from abroad, Liverpool Echo has moved to dismiss the links to Milan and Turkish side Fenerbahce, insisting the Reds are planning for the upcoming season with their captain on board.

However, after the departures of Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot in quick succession, the club are in a state of flux. With senior figures like Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson having already moved on, Van Dijk finds himself as one of the few remaining pillars of the previous era as he serves as a sounding board for Iraola.



