Violence and vandalism spark fan travel ban as Milan ultras respond furiously ahead of heated Roma showdown in Serie A

AC MilanRoma vs AC MilanRomaSerie AAC Milan vs BolognaBolognaCoppa Italia

Authorities have imposed a travel ban against the AC Milan supporters ahead of their clash against Roma, after the ultras indulged in vandalism acts.

  • Milan fans face travel ban ahead of Roma clash
  • Roma Police HQ termed their acts as 'violent & vandalistic'
  • Stadio Olimpico's travelling section to remain shut
